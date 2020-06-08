Red Cross responds to house fires in Cope, Ehrhardt and North

The American Red Cross is assisting several residents throughout The T&D Region whose homes were recently damaged by fire.
One family’s home, located on Lincoln Street in Cope, was damaged by a fire Saturday morning.
The Edisto Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze. The Red Cross is helping a family of five by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
Volunteers are also assisting a person whose home, located on Broxton Bridge Road in Ehrhardt, was damaged by a fire.
The Ehrhardt Fire Department responded to Saturday’s blaze.
In addition, the Red Cross is helping a person whose home, located on N. Pond Bluff Road in North, was damaged by a fire early Monday morning.
The North Fire Department responded to the blaze.
Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can donate by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Information about volunteer opportunities is available at the same website.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.