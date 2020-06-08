Red Cross responds to house fires in Cope, Ehrhardt and North

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The American Red Cross is assisting several residents throughout The T&D Region whose homes were recently damaged by fire.

One family’s home, located on Lincoln Street in Cope, was damaged by a fire Saturday morning.

The Edisto Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze. The Red Cross is helping a family of five by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Volunteers are also assisting a person whose home, located on Broxton Bridge Road in Ehrhardt, was damaged by a fire.

The Ehrhardt Fire Department responded to Saturday’s blaze.

In addition, the Red Cross is helping a person whose home, located on N. Pond Bluff Road in North, was damaged by a fire early Monday morning.

The North Fire Department responded to the blaze.

Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can donate by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Information about volunteer opportunities is available at the same website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0