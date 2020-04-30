Red Cross helping six after Vance house fire
0 comments
editor's pick

Red Cross helping six after Vance house fire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Red Cross
SOURCE: WIKIPEDIA

American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Vance Road in Vance, was damaged by a fire late Wednesday night.

The Providence Fire Department responded to the blaze.

The Red Cross is helping six people by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can donate by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Information about volunteer opportunities is available at the same website.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News