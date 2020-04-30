Red Cross helping six after Vance house fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Vance Road in Vance, was damaged by a fire late Wednesday night.

The Providence Fire Department responded to the blaze.

The Red Cross is helping six people by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can donate by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Information about volunteer opportunities is available at the same website.

