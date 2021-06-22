 Skip to main content
Red Cross helping Orangeburg family
Red Cross helping Orangeburg family

Red Cross
SOURCE: WIKIPEDIA

American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting an Orangeburg family whose Pie Drive home was damaged by fire on Monday afternoon.

The Red Cross is helping two people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing and shelter, along with referrals to much-needed resources.

The American Red Cross of South Carolina responds to six home fires every day on average and, in many cases, the families impacted lose everything.

Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can donate by visiting https://e.givesmart.com/events/lsk/ or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

