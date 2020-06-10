Red Cross assists after 2 fires in Orangeburg
Red Cross assists after 2 fires in Orangeburg

Red Cross
The American Red Cross is assisting a family and a person after two separate house fires.

Disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Hunter Drive in Orangeburg, was damaged by a fire Tuesday.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded to the blaze. The Red Cross is helping a family of three by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Volunteers are assisting a person whose home, located on Praise Drive in Orangeburg, was damaged by a fire Tuesday night. ODPS responded to the blaze. The Red Cross is helping one adult by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

