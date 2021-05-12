 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Red Cross assisting two Orangeburg County families; storm damages one home, fire hits another
0 comments
alert

Red Cross assisting two Orangeburg County families; storm damages one home, fire hits another

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Red Cross
SOURCE: WIKIPEDIA

The American Red Cross is assisting two Orangeburg County families whose homes were damaged on Tuesday night.

Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting an Elloree family whose Buckhead Drive home was damaged by a storm.

The Red Cross is helping five people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing and shelter, along with referrals to much-needed resources.

In addition, the Red Cross is helping two Santee residents whose Brookstone Road home was damaged by a fire.

Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can donate by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Information about volunteer opportunities is available at the same website.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden hosts 'big four' Congressional leaders at WH

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News