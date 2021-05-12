Red Cross assisting two Orangeburg County families; storm damages one home, fire hits another

The American Red Cross is assisting two Orangeburg County families whose homes were damaged on Tuesday night.

Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting an Elloree family whose Buckhead Drive home was damaged by a storm.

The Red Cross is helping five people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing and shelter, along with referrals to much-needed resources.

In addition, the Red Cross is helping two Santee residents whose Brookstone Road home was damaged by a fire.

Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can donate by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Information about volunteer opportunities is available at the same website.

