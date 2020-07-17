You are the owner of this article.
Red Cross aiding family after Wells Drive housefire
American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home on Wells Drive in Orangeburg was damaged by fire Thursday night.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded to the blaze. The Red Cross is helping four persons by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

You can help people affected by disasters and countless other crises by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. People can donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

