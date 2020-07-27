Red Cross aiding after Denmark fire, announced plasma shortage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DENMARK -- American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Mckenna Lane in Denmark, was damaged by a fire this morning.

The Denmark Fire Department responded to the blaze.

The Red Cross is helping a family of eighth by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Plasma shortage

The American Red Cross announced Monday it has an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma, a potentially lifesaving treatment for patients with COVID-19. The Red Cross has seen demand for convalescent plasma more than double over the last month as the number of coronavirus cases increases across the U.S. Convalescent plasma products are now being distributed faster than donations are coming in.

Individuals who have fully recovered and received a verified COVID-19 diagnosis are urged to sign up to give convalescent plasma now by completing the donor eligibility form at RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid.