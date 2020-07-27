Red Cross aiding after Denmark fire, announced plasma shortage


DENMARK -- American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Mckenna Lane in Denmark, was damaged by a fire this morning.

The Denmark Fire Department responded to the blaze.

The Red Cross is helping a family of eighth by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Plasma shortage

The American Red Cross announced Monday it has an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma, a potentially lifesaving treatment for patients with COVID-19. The Red Cross has seen demand for convalescent plasma more than double over the last month as the number of coronavirus cases increases across the U.S. Convalescent plasma products are now being distributed faster than donations are coming in.

Individuals who have fully recovered and received a verified COVID-19 diagnosis are urged to sign up to give convalescent plasma now by completing the donor eligibility form at RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid.

Convalescent plasma is plasma that is collected from patients who have recovered from an infection and have antibodies that might help fight that infection – in this case, those who have fully recovered from COVID-19. With each donation, COVID-19 survivors have a unique ability to help up to three patients recover from the virus.

Donation appointments can be made for the coming days and weeks by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma, including convalescent plasma, Aug. 1-Sept. 3 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon.

Concerned about COVID-19?

