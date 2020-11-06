Recount required in Orangeburg County school board race

The Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Election Commission will be ordering a recount in the school board District 2 race.

Only 12 votes separate the two top vote-getters.

A recount is required in South Carolina when the difference between any winning candidate and any other non-winning candidate is 1% or less of the total votes cast for all candidates for that office.

Five candidates ran for the District 2 seat. Trustee Vernell Goodwin did not file for re-election.

Tuesday’s election results were:

• Sylvia Bruce-Stephens – 1,424 votes, or 28.69%

• Kenneth Hilliard –1,412 votes, or 28.45%

• Yolanda Hanton – 1,301 votes, or 26.21%

• Jimmy Montgomery – 443 votes, or 8.93%

• Kenita Pitts-Howard – 367 votes, or 7.39%

The recount will take place throughout Monday, Nov. 16. The results will be certified at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13.

The recount will be held in the Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Election Office located at 1475 Amelia Street in Orangeburg.

