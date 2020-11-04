Recount required in House 90 race; only 57 votes separate Bamberg, challenger

A recount is required in the S.C. House District 90 election, with Democratic incumbent Justin Bamberg only 57 votes ahead of his Republican challenger.

Bamberg received 8,212 votes and Republican Glenn Posey received 8,155, according to S.C. Election Commission results.

A recount is mandatory in South Carolina when the difference between any winning candidate and any other non-winning candidate is 1% or less of the total votes cast for all candidates for that office, according to the commission.

The recount will be officially ordered by the State Election Commission when the board meets at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, commission Director of Public Information Chris Whitmire said.

The recount will begin at 10:30 a.m. The recount involves the county boards rescanning all ballots cast in the election.

Bamberg expressed appreciation for those who voted for him.

"I thank everyone for their votes and for their belief in me as their state representative. We are going to keep working and we have a lot of work to do and we are going to keep moving forward,” Bamberg said Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}