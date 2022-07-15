RECOGNIZING TALENT: Student art show includes works by teachers

Talented students benefit from dedicated and talented teachers. This is clearly demonstrated in the collection of students artwork at the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center, on display in the lobby and as part of the Visual and Performing Arts Expo in the Lusty Gallery.

Recently added to an impressive student collections are the works of Orangeburg County School District Visual Arts Educators. In addition to nurturing students’ talent, encouraging discipline and inspiring creativity, these teachers are displaying their considerable skills as visual artists.

“Visitors to the Arts Center are always amazed at the level of student competency on display and we are happy to tell them that these young artists are the recipients of excellent classroom instruction,” explains Vivian Glover, director of community arts and development. “To prove the point that these outstanding instructors are also very good artists, we invited them to join the students’ exhibition in the Lusty Gallery.”

The Arts Center’s summer exhibition includes students’ works from Bethune-Bowman Middle High in Bowman, whose instructor Paul Abrahamsen has art on display. There are also works by students from Branchville High School and Lockett Elementary, whose instructor is Lillie Dunning; Elloree Elementary, where art is taught by Mary Fogle; and William J. Clark, where award-winning students are taught by Melissa Wright. Robert E. Howard Middle students and their instructor, Tunisha Berry Summers, both have works in the exhibition. Jasmyne Wall, instructor at Edisto Primary, is showing her mixed media series, "Pray for Your City," as part of the students and teachers show.

“This is an exhibition that not only the school district, but the entire county can be proud of,” Glover noted. “We hope that residents, especially our young people, join visitors coming to the Arts Center. Orangeburg County deserves to be recognized for fostering exceptional abilities in both the performing and visual arts. The Arts Center is dedicated to helping establish that reputation.”

The students and teachers show is up until Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. The Arts Center, located at 649 Riverside Drive, Orangeburg, 29115, is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tours by appointment can be arranged by calling 803-536-4074 or emailing Heather Rast at hrast@orangeburgarts.org.