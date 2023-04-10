Weekend rains have caused local rivers to swell, prompting flood warnings for the North Fork of the Edisto River and the Congaree River.

A flood warning is in place for the North Fork of the Edisto River in Orangeburg until Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The Edisto River will crest at about 8.8 feet Tuesday afternoon. The flood stage is 8 feet.

At 8.8 feet, some minor flooding occurs along the boardwalk at Edisto Gardens, downstream from the U.S. Highway 301 bridge and some roads off Chiquita Street near the river.

The river is forecast to fall below flood stage Friday evening.

A flood warning is also in place for the Congaree River at Carolina Eastman until Thursday morning.

The river was forecast to crest at 120 feet above sea level Monday evening. It is forecast to fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. Flood stage is 115 feet above sea level.

At 119 feet above sea level, extensive flooding occurs in the Congaree National Park. Some area farmland is flooded and minor flooding occurs at the Carolina Eastman Facility, according to the NWS.

The NWS is forecasting dry days through Thursday with high temperatures in the 70s, peaking at 80 degrees on Thursday. Lows will be in the 40s until Thursday night, when the low temperature will rise to 58.

Rain will likely return Friday, with a high temperature in the mid-70s.

The normal high for Orangeburg is about 75 degrees at this time of year.