REBECCA MOTTE: The life of a female patriot celebrated in Calhoun

On Sunday, May 15, invited guests including members of the South Carolina Daughters of the American Revolution joined the Luther B. Wannamaker family to celebrate the life of Rebecca Brewton Motte by experiencing a day dedicated to her legacy.

The afternoon activities began at St. Matthews Parish Episcopal Church with a recounting of Motte’s role during the American Revolution by author and noted historical biographer, Margaret “Peggy” Pickett of Charleston, who will soon release her latest book which features Motte. Following Pickett’s address, attendees were escorted to the Rebecca Motte Monument and Fort Motte Battle Site located on the grounds of Mount Joseph Plantation near the Congaree River just few miles out of St. Matthews.

In a letter of invitation, L.B. Wannamaker wrote, “I am so proud of our state of South Carolina which is now being recognized as being center stage for the successful conclusion of our war for independence … There are many facets of Rebecca Motte’s life for us to celebrate. I am confident that Ms. Pickett will capture them in her writing and our guests will be able to see in real-time what Rebecca Motte saw from the high bluffs overlooking the Congaree National Park, undisturbed since Rebecca Motte’s time with unparalleled views and features.”

Wannamaker and his wife Doraine Flewelling have been married since 1957 and are the parents of two daughters and a son; the grandparents of seven; and joyfully welcomed their first great-grandchild recently. The property comprising the Mount Joseph Plantation including areas delineated as the Rebecca Motte Monument, Buckhead Hill, Devil’s Track Rock, Cannon Mound and the Peterkin Overlook has been under the Wannamaker stewardship for more than a century.

“May 12, 1781, is a noteworthy date because that is the day that Marion and Lee captured Fort Motte, but it is also noteworthy because it marked the end of one of the most significant years in the history of South Carolina, the year following the fall of Charleston, those pivotal months when the fate of the American Revolution hung in the balance,” said Pickett.

“On May 12, 1780, patriots in South Carolina suffered a great shock; the unthinkable had happened, Charleston had fallen to the British. A few weeks later, they marched into the back country. They occupied Camden and other key positions in the state. Soon, British outposts stretched in a great semi-circle from Georgetown in the Lowcountry through the backcountry all the way to Augusta on the Georgia side of the Savannah River. The future of the patriot cause looked dim indeed, but 12 months later, the situation had changed dramatically,” she continued.

“Patriots, who after the fall of Charleston were filled with despair, 12 months later were filled with hope, for they had a realistic expectation of being able to drive the British out of South Carolina. To do that though, it was essential that they capture the British supply depots along the Congaree River route, for without their supply depots, the British could not maintain their outposts in the backcountry. Fort Motte was the main depository of supplies coming from Charleston intended for Camden, Fort Granby and Ninety-Six. Its capture was of paramount importance to the Americans, and it was a 43-year-old widow named Rebecca Motte who played a major role in its capture,” said Pickett.

Mount Joseph Plantation in Fort Motte took its place in history on May 12, 1781, as the site where American Revolutionary heroine Rebecca Jacob Motte insisted that Gen. Francis Marion and Col. Henry Lee set fire to her newly built home to force the surrender of the British forces who had taken it as a military post for nearly 200 soldiers. Shortly before this historic date, 241 years ago, Motte, a strong, steadfast woman who had recently lost her husband and a small child, retreated with the remainder of her family, which included five children, to a nearby farmhouse on Buckhead Hill for safety.

It is recorded that she provided the arrows, known as musket or fire arrows, to the American army to burn the British out. Reportedly, when the British saw the flaming arrows, they feared the igniting of the large stockpile of gunpowder inside the home and quickly gave up their stronghold. After the battle with the British and their ensuing relinquishment of the plantation property, colonial soldiers quickly put out the fire on the roof of the home, saving it from destruction.

The hilltop at 250 feet elevation, where the home once stood over two centuries ago, now stands as a monument dedicated to her bravery and patriotism. Stories told over the span of history portray Motte as the utmost Southern lady who provided dinner for the officers of both armies once the fort was reclaimed for her family.

“Rebecca Motte, along with Gen. Francis Marion, the Swamp Fox, combined their efforts to have a basically bloodless ending to a very difficult siege on the hilltop out there. We have basically the most beautiful battle site in South Carolina with fantastic views,” said Wannamaker.

Important dates, shared by the Wannamaker family in a brochure provided to celebration attendees, outline major events on South and North Carolina soil leading up to and following this remarkable victory for the Americans and ultimately the favorable outcome of the Revolutionary War for American independence.

May 12, 1780: Charleston surrendered as the American Army was captured and the entire state was occupied by British forces.

August 16, 1780: The Second American Army was defeated near Camden.

October 7, 1780: The first major Southern victory took place as the Overmountain Men defeated Ferguson at the Battle of King’s Mountain.

January 17, 1781: The Battle of Cowpens was won by Daniel Morgan.

March 15, 1781: The Battle of Guilford Courthouse is fought near Greensboro, North Carolina, resulting in a stalemate.

April 1781: General Greene returns to South Carolina and sends “Light Horse Harry” Lee to assist Gen. Francis Marion, the “Swamp Fox,” in taking key British posts.

September 8, 1781: The Battle of Eutaw Springs results in the British retreating to Charleston.

September 28 – October 19, 1781: Gen. Charles Cornwallis is under siege and surrenders at Yorktown, allowing for American independence from the British.

“With Mother’s Day and Rebecca Motte Day, and my wife and I have been joined at the hip for 65 years, we just want to focus on the strong women today,” said Wannamaker, who applauded Peggy Pickett for writing the biography on Eliza Lucas Pinckney and just finished the biography on Rebecca Brewton Motte. Other notable women who have left their mark on the famous hilltops include Rachel Heatley Lloyd, a devout Christian woman; Eugenia Russell Thompson, wife of William “Danger” Thomson who was a hero in the Battle of Sullivan’s Island in 1775; and Martha Motte Dart, Rebecca’s sister-in-law.

Kelly Hagens-Swart, regent of the Old 96 District Chapter of the DAR and an associate member of the Rebecca Motte Chapter that meets in Charleston, expressed her appreciation for the chance to visit the well-preserved area.

“I am very excited. It is a golden opportunity to see the home site. The DAR is putting an emphasis on female patriots,” she said adding that she is a DAR member under a female patriot, Rachel Quattlebaum.

“It’s really exciting to be here, to hear her backstory, because she was a true hero of the American Revolution,” said Hagens-Swart.

Two specific enclosed billboards have been erected on the battle site to educate those who are privileged to walk on the red clay in the footsteps of those brave men and women who once lived here, some who fought and some who died upon this rich agricultural land. The property boasts a long history. The Wannamakers have facilitated over 20 years of battleground archaeological work by Dr. Steve Smith of the University of South Carolina, who confirmed and expanded the knowledge base of this historical site.

“We found a horseshoe from the American Revolution, and we found a stirrup that was left by ‘Light Horse Harry’ Lee, Robert E. Lee’s father. He was there; he was 25. Rebecca Motte was 44. Francis Marion was 49,” exclaimed Wannamaker, excitedly sharing his fascination with the history of his family’s long-held property. The excavation teams have even recovered one of the arrows used in the pivotal battle, as well as a cannonball, musket balls and nails.

“We love this kind of history, and Rebecca Motte is a heroine of our Revolutionary War. It’s so wonderful to get to come to this celebration. We are so thankful to be invited, said Dianne Culbertson, honorary state regent of SC DAR, who shared that the DAR is preparing to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution in a few short years.

For more information on this and other historical battle sites throughout the Palmetto State, research the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust, which has dedicated nearly three decades to preserving battlefields and military historic sites here. A series of 79 sites has been delineated as Liberty Trail Sites along the South Carolina Liberty Trail, with Fort Motte being number 46.

