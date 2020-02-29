Real estate agent Carol Riley earns Pinnacle Award

Jeannine Kees, broker/owner of Century 21 The Moore Group, announced that Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently recognized sales affiliate Carol Riley with the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award.

"The Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award is an integral part of our brand's commitment to excellence and recognizes Carol's dedication to making each and every client interaction a positive one," said Mike Miedler, chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate LLC.

The annual award is based on results from the Century 21 Quality Service Survey, which is e-mailed to consumers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To earn the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award, an agent must receive completed customer surveys for at least 50% of their transactions surveyed from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, with an average survey score of at least 95% or better for two consecutive years.

"Carol provides their clients with knowledge and advice related to their real estate transaction and offers them confidence during what may be the most significant purchase of a lifetime," Kees said.

Riley will receive a customized glass trophy, in addition to being recognized at the Century 21 Global Conference.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0