Ready to roll

After a break last year, the rides have returned to the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds and the Ferris wheel is ready to go.
The fairgrounds’ gates open today at 5 p.m. The fair continues through Sunday.
There’s free admission for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. though Friday.
Orangeburg County 2021 Fair schedule
Tuesday, Oct. 5
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - lunch, free admission
5 p.m. – Gates open
Carnival Rides, Petting Zoo, Carl Brunson
SHOWS
5:30 p.m. – Dr. Magical Balloons
6 p.m. – Move With Celeste (Dance & Tumble)
6:30 p.m. – Danny Grant - Strolling
7 p.m. – Magic of Lance Gifford & Co.
7:30 p.m. – Dr. Magical Balloons & Lew’E the Clown
8 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant
8:30 p.m. – Magic of Lance Gifford & Co.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Senior Citizen Day
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Kindergarten & Daycares
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Lunch, free admission
2 p.m. – Tractor Driving Contest
5 p.m. – Gates open
Carnival Rides, Petting Zoo, Carl Brunson
SHOWS
5:30 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant
6 p.m. – Dr. Magical Balloons
6 p.m. – Youth Dairy Heifer Show
6:30 p.m. – Magic of Lance Gifford & Co.
7 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant
7:30 p.m. – Dr. Magical Balloons & Lew’E the Clown
8 p.m. – Magic of Lance Gifford & Co.
8:30 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant
* Oscar the Robot, Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant, Mr. Magical Balloon, and Lew’E the Clown will make debuts.
Thursday, Oct. 7
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – * Kindergarten & Daycares
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – lunch, free admission
5:00pm – Gates open
Carnival Rides, Petting Zoo, Carl Brunson
SHOWS
5:30 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant
6 p.m. – Dr. Magical Balloons
6 p.m. – Youth Beef Cattle Show
6:30 p.m. – Magic of Lance Gifford & Co.
7 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant
7:30 p.m. – Dr. Magical Balloons & Lew’E the Clown
8 p.m. – Magic of Lance Gifford & Co.
8:30 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant
* Oscar the Robot, Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant, Mr. Magical Balloon, and Lew’E the Clown will make debuts.
Friday, Oct. 8
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – lunch, free admission
5 p.m. – Gates open
Carnival Rides, Petting Zoo, Carl Brunson
SHOWS
5:30 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant
6 p.m. – Dr. Magical Balloons
6 p.m. – Youth Market Hog Show
6:30 p.m. – Magic of Lance Gifford & Co.
7 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant
7:30 p.m. – Dr. Magical Balloons & Lew’E the Clown
8 p.m. – Magic of Lance Gifford & Co.
8:30 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant
Saturday, Oct. 9
10 a.m. – Gates open
11 a.m. – Backyard Poultry Show
11 a.m. – Carnival Rides, Petting Zoo, Carl Brunson
SHOWS
12 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant
1 p.m. – Rabbit Show & Meat Goat Project Show
Market Lamb Show (30 after Meat Goat Project Show)
2 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant
2:30 p.m. – Dr. Magical Balloons
3 p.m. – Magic of Lance Gifford & Co.
4 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant
4:30 p.m. – Dr. Magical Balloons
5 p.m. – Magic of Lance Gifford & Co.
5:30 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant
6:30 p.m. – Dr. Magical Balloons & Lew’E the Clown
7:15 p.m. – Hypnosis Show by Magic of Lance Gifford & Co.
Sunday, Oct. 10
12 p.m. – Gates open
1 p.m. – Carnival Rides, Petting Zoo
SHOWS
1:30 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant
2:15 p.m. – Dr. Magical Balloons
3 p.m. – Magic of Lance Gifford & Co.
4 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant
5 p.m. – Dr. Magical Balloons
5:30 p.m. – Magic of Lance Gifford & Co.
6 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant