Readers asked for Matthews reflections
OCDC at 60 (copy)

Then-Sen. John W. Matthews speaks in 2015 at the Orangeburg County Development Commission's 60th anniversary celebration at the John W. Matthews Industrial Park.

 LARRY HARDY, T&D FILES

The Times and Democrat is publishing a special section on Sunday, Feb. 28, celebrating the legislative career of Sen. John W. Matthews Jr.

During four decades in the General Assembly, 36 years in the Senate, Matthews was a leader whose work impacted the state and particularly Orangeburg County and his District 39.

The section will be a journey through time looking at how the senator, who retired and did not seek re-election in 2020, touched so many lives.

And we want to hear from you.

Between today and 6 p.m. Thursday, we’re asking you to send us your words about Matthews. They can be a 100-word account of an experience or just a short greeting with some words of well-wishes.

A simple way to submit is to send an email to chall@timesanddemocrat.com or comment on this story at The Times and Democrat’s Facebook page. Please include your name and hometown with the submission.

We’ll be compiling these stories and greetings as part of the tribute to Matthews.

