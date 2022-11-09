Re-elected lawmakers ready to work

Fresh from their successful re-election bids, local lawmakers say they’re ready to continue working for their districts.

For instance, Rep. Justin Bamberg said, “I'm really just looking forward to continuing to do what I've been doing for the last eight years, which is doing my best, really working to improve life here.

“I've got some pretty good ideas that I'll be pushing on over the next year.”

Bamberg, a Democrat from Bamberg, defeated Republican Sharon Carter 6,840 to 4,800 in the race for his House District 90 seat.

Other local lawmakers who were re-elected are:

• Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews, defeated Republican Jim Ulmer on Tuesday to win re-election in District 93. Ott got 8,131 votes to Ulmer’s 5,235.

• Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, won re-election on Tuesday with 8,029 votes to 5,542 for Republican challenger Jeffrey Cila. She represents the newly drawn District 95.

• Rep. Lonnie Hosey, D-Barnwell, was re-elected to his District 91 seat. He received 7,558 votes. Hosey was unopposed.

Ott says he’s elated to get back to work trying to move the state forward while also making sure the voters in District 93 are represented. He mentioned economic development among the issues he’d like to address.

“That's what I'm excited about doing, is going back to work and trying to come up with those commonsense solutions that make sense to everyone,” Ott said.

He said, “There’s no shortage of issues, whether it's public education, community safety, trying to try to generate revenue so that we can lower taxes in the state of South Carolina, working on our infrastructure, you name it. I mean, there's just a whole host of issues that that that I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and going to work on.”

Bamberg is looking at youth issues and population retention.

“I plan on reintroducing what I refer to as the Rural Revitalization Act. The act is just aimed at combating some of the economic suppression that we've seen in rural parts of South Carolina, as well as combating the population drop amongst young people who are graduating high school and leaving our area,” Bamberg said.

Hosey says he’ll push for passage of the I-95 Corridor Authority Act. The bill would create a board with representatives from Orangeburg, Bamberg, Allendale, Barnwell, Clarendon, Colleton, Darlington, Dillon, Hampton, Jasper, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Sumter and Williamsburg counties.

The board would promote infrastructure, education and economic development in the area, Hosey said.

“I'm going to work very hard in dealing with this bill to push this bill,” Hosey said. “I'm going to reintroduce it to the House and then try to push it through to the Senate to go with us.”

“The other portion of my tenure is always what the people want,” Hosey said.

“I tell my people, ‘Please talk to me and we'll see what we can try to get done.’ My record shows that I’ve been accepted as a good member in the House,” Hosey said.

Ott said he’ll, “continue to stay engaged, hopefully even more so with the folks that that I represent. It doesn't matter whether you're Republican or a Democrat, I still represent you. I'm going to continue to do that to the best of my ability.”

Bamberg says that over the years of his service, he’s learned to maintain working relationships with his colleagues regardless of party affiliation.

“A lot of that is just keeping an open mind. We have seen a shift in the party demographics after the election where the Democrats in the House lost a couple of seats across the state,” Bamberg said.

He’s planning on “really continuing to build on something that I've developed over time, which is just having a working relationship with people across the aisle.”