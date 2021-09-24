Raylrode Daze underway

BRANCHVILLE – Gunslingers and can-can girls have returned to Branch Junction for the Raylrode Daze Festivul.
This year's festival features numerous activities and events for everyone.
The carnival is in town for children of all ages, as well as the familiar food stalls and craft vendors.
Saturday’s schedule includes:
• 11 a.m. – Festival parade starting at Branch Junction
• 3 p.m. – Spike-driving contest at Branch Junction
• 4 p.m. – Womanless beauty contest at Branch Junction
• 2, 5 and 7 p.m. – Can-Can Dancers at Branch Junction
• 2:30, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. – Gunfights at Branch Junction
• 8 p.m. to midnight – Maddie Raens of “American Idol” at Branch Junction