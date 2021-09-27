Raylrode Daze returns; Branch Junction reopens for fun

She spoke of what Branchville and the festival meant to her – the family coming together, friends going out and the memories made. She finished with a poem about the festival and how it made her feel titled “What’s not to love about Raylrode Daze?”

For many, Raylrode Daze is a time to go out with family and friends to enjoy the sights and sounds, enjoy Fiske’s French fries and elephant ears.

But for some like Blaine Heffelfinger, it’s a lifestyle.

Blaine and his family have been part of Branchville’s festival for 29 years. It’s where he met his wife Stephanie in 1993.

His son and daughter partake in the gunfight with him and his wife. They work on Branch Junction, ensuring it is clean and ready for the crowds and vendors.

Heffelfinger was heartbroken when last year’s festival was canceled – it was the first time Branchville didn’t celebrate Raylrode Daze since its inception.

Since then, he has worked with committees and the town tirelessly in an attempt to bring a sense of normalcy back to the area.

On the last day, Heffelfinger said that he couldn’t have asked for a better first festival as president.