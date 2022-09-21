Raylrode Daze fun begins today; Jackson honored with Branchville Citizen Award

A longtime principal of Branchville High School will be honored as the town celebrates its storied railroad history this weekend during the 54th annual Raylrode Daze Festivul.

The celebration will be filled with gunfights, music and an even greater amount of food vendors, along with the presentation of a Citizen Award on Friday to Joseph C. "Fess" Jackson Sr.

Jackson served as principal of Branchville High School from 1980 to 1989.

This is the second year that a Citizen Award has been presented at the event.

“Mr. Joe was a longtime principal of Branchville High School. I first met him about 30 years ago when me and my wife met during Raylrode Daze,” Raylrode Daze President Blaine Heffelfinger said.

“He's been a pillar of the community. My wife could tell you some stories about Mr. Joe because he would take girls to ballgames. Some kids didn't have the money back then, but he would pay their way. Mr. Joe was a great man,” Heffelfinger said.

Heffelfinger's wife, Stephanie, said, “He's done a lot with our community. They actually have a scholarship at the school that he does every year, the Joe Jackson Scholarship. He was principal when I went to the high school. I graduated in 1987.”

“He also coached softball, and our softball team won the Lower State Championship under him. He did a lot. He's worked, he's helped people. He was a good man,” she said.

Jackson's late wife, Mallena, served as a longtime librarian at Branchville Elementary School.

“They were both good. If you asked (Mr. Jackson) for his help, he helped you. He never turned anybody down,” Stephanie said.

Heffelfinger hopes this year's Raylrode Daze Festivul will be an enjoyable one for everyone.

“We're starting to get more concessions in. We set a couple of them up Tuesday night. We got the Bingo Thursday night, and a one-man band is going to be playing in Branch Junction then,” he said.

This year’s festival will include a petting zoo with pony rides Thursday through Saturday.

The S.C. Highway Patrol will have a rollover crash simulator at the festival from noon to 4 p.m. Friday. The Palmetto Palace Mobile Health Unit will be on-site Saturday, signing people up for medical and dental visits and giving out free, at-home COVID tests.

Festival vendors will be selling everything from crafts and jewelry to cupcakes and Italian ice.

The event also offers games, including this year’s new hula hoop contest.

“It's always delightful. We got a couple more food trucks coming in this year. We've got jump castles. ... We're not going to have the carnival rides this year, mainly jump castles. We could never square the deal with the carnival, but I would say come on out, bring your lawn chairs, relax and have a good, safe weekend,” Heffelfinger said.

The 2022 Raylrode Daze Skejule of Events includes:

Thursday

• 6:30–8:30 p.m. — Fun and games in the Red Dog Saloon, sponsored by the PTO. Pep rally for Branchville High School. Music by Jason Lee Cook in Branch Junction.

Friday

• Noon — Opening ceremonies in front of the Depot. If raining, will be in Branch Junction.

• 2 p.m.–midnight — Arts and crafts, concessions, Cal Smoak Special rides, jump castles

• 2 p.m.–5 p.m. — Local entertainment and games

• 4 p.m. — Cal Smoak Special rides begin

• 5 p.m. — Kangaroo Court

• 5:30 p.m. – Can Can Girls

• 6 p.m. — Kangaroo Court

• 6:30-7:15 p.m. — Local entertainment

• 7:15 p.m. — Can Can Girls

• 7:30 p.m. — Gunfight

• 8 p.m.-midnight — Ocean Drive Party Band in Branch Junction

Saturday

Events around town include jump castles, Cal Smoak Special rides, arts and crafts, and concessions. All registration for contests will be to the right of the stage in Branch Junction.

• 9:30 a.m. —Parade line-up. Registration at Horton Field.

Participants are asked to register early if they can by visiting raylrodedazefestivul.com or by calling Pauley Jumper at 803-747-5610. Participants can also sign up at 9:30 a.m.

• 11 a.m. — Parade begins. Parade will continue down Main Street and disband at the Old Branchville High School.

• Noon (or immediately after parade) — Branch Junction Stage, awarding parade trophies

• 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m. — Dancing, music and games on stage

• 2 p.m. — Can Can Girls

• 2:15 p.m. — Kangaroo Court

• 2:30 p.m. — Gunfight

• 3 p.m. — Costume judging contest – kids and adults

• 3:30 p.m. — Spike driving contest - kids

• 4 p.m. — Spike driving contest - adults

• 4:30 p.m. — Womanless beauty pageant and manless beauty pageant

• 5:15 p.m. — Can Can Girls

• 5:45 p.m. — Gunfight

• 6:15–7:15 p.m. — Hula hoop contest

• 7:30 p.m. — Can Can Girls, Honoring of our seniors

• 8 p.m. — Closing ceremony

• 8:15 p.m. – Last gunfight

• 8 p.m.–midnight – Vinyl Daze Band in Branch Junction; DJ Prime near the Depot