Raylrode Daze canceled because of coronavirus

While the safety of festival-goers was a top priority, Jennings said it also would not have made good financial sense to continue with the event this year.

"There were certain requirements and obligations that we had to do that were going to cost us some money that we didn't really see we needed to spend, advertisement costs and that kind of stuff," Jennings said.

He added, "I did not want to wait very long because my vendors have really had a tough year, and I didn't want them to go out and buy a bunch of supplies and then we have to cancel at the last minute. That was my main reason, that and the safety of the people."

The festival had become much like a family reunion for many attendees, an event which included arts and crafts, street dances, bands and a variety of food and contests.

Jennings said this is the first time the committee was forced to cancel the festival, which even survived Hurricane Hugo in 1989.

"We were just really hoping that we would be able to have it. People are just tired of being at home. I had one vendor that called me and said that everything that he had booked for the spring has been canceled. We're along the last of the line as far as the festivals go. So he's looking at not having anything this year," Jennings said.