Raylrode Daze canceled because of coronavirus

The carnival rides, music and always-popular performances of the Branch Junction Can Can Girls and Gunfighters which celebrate Branchville's rich rail heritage will not be held this year with the cancellation of what would have been the 52nd Annual Raylrode Daze Festivul.
The coronavirus pandemic has scuttled plans for the family-friendly festival usually held over a three-day weekend in September in Branchville, which is known as the world's oldest railroad junction.
"We hate it worse than anything in the world, but we just didn't see how we could safely have the festival. It's just going to be virtually impossible to control a crowd of that size in a social distance manner. So we just felt like having it would be very irresponsible on our part," said Tom Jennings, who has served as chairman of the Raylrode Daze Festivul Committee since 2001.
Jennings said the festival has been held with the help of a dedicated committee.
"I'm not saying I did it all by myself because I have been blessed with a good committee. They have been right there beside me the whole way," he said.
The festival has drawn as many as 5,000 to 6,000 people over its three-day weekend.
"We don't have that many all the time, but I think throughout the weekend it'd be fair to say that we had that many. The parade is usually really crowded," Jennings said.
While the safety of festival-goers was a top priority, Jennings said it also would not have made good financial sense to continue with the event this year.
"There were certain requirements and obligations that we had to do that were going to cost us some money that we didn't really see we needed to spend, advertisement costs and that kind of stuff," Jennings said.
He added, "I did not want to wait very long because my vendors have really had a tough year, and I didn't want them to go out and buy a bunch of supplies and then we have to cancel at the last minute. That was my main reason, that and the safety of the people."
The festival had become much like a family reunion for many attendees, an event which included arts and crafts, street dances, bands and a variety of food and contests.
Jennings said this is the first time the committee was forced to cancel the festival, which even survived Hurricane Hugo in 1989.
"We were just really hoping that we would be able to have it. People are just tired of being at home. I had one vendor that called me and said that everything that he had booked for the spring has been canceled. We're along the last of the line as far as the festivals go. So he's looking at not having anything this year," Jennings said.
"Hopefully things will be better and we can get back in line and get some stuff done for next year, but I don't what's going to happen. If it was a smaller crowd or something that I felt like we could sort of help control, we would have gone right on with it," he said.
The committee chairman added, "With street dances, the parade and all of the competitions and entertainment that we have, it's just really no way to do social distance measures. So we just felt like we just didn't want to show that much irresponsibility."
Jennings said the festival approximately brings in an average of $1,000 to $2,000 each year.
"We take in a good bit of money, but it costs a lot of money to have it. So if we make a $1,000, $1,500 or $2,000, we had about an average year ... I don't know how it's going to affect next year's event because we need that little bit of income to kind of keep going, but I feel sure that we'll be strong enough to rebound next year. It's been a staple so long," Jennings said.
He said the Raylrode Daze Festival is far from being the only event to have to be canceled across the state.
"We're not in this boat alone. Even the fair that's at the end of October is already canceled. We all are hoping that things are going to be better. I feel like they will be by then, but right now we don't know that," Jennings said.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD
