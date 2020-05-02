Ray running for House District 95 seat

He continued, “I know that Orangeburg needs a new approach to meet the educational needs of our community including better-equipped schools, high-speed internet, and better paid teachers to produce better prepared students.”

Ray said he has spent the last 24 months “thoughtfully considering whether our current political representation truly understands the needs of our community, actively works on behalf of those needs, and has been successful in getting things done in Columbia. Sadly, the answer is ‘no.’”

A new Orangeburg begins with a healthy Orangeburg, he said.

“As a practicing physician with nearly 20 years’ experience, I am uniquely qualified to address the health care challenges plaguing our community. I am a staunch believer that quality healthcare is a human right that should be afforded to all those who need it, not just those who can afford to pay for it,” he said. “COVID-19 has highlighted the existing disparities in black communities and rural communities -- I strongly support the expansion of Medicare and Medicaid to specifically address the disparities in our community.”