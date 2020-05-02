Ray running for House District 95 seat

Orangeburg podiatrist Kevin Ray has announced his candidacy for the state House District 95 seat currently held by Rep. Jerry Govan.
Ray said new leadership is needed.
“While the times are tumultuous, the changes are concerning, and the future is unknown -- one thing is for certain. I, Kevin Ray, want to help lead this community.
Orangeburg is a small town with big potential that simply needs a new leader with vision,” he said.
Orangeburg deserves a future with better schools, health care for all and safety for its citizens, he said.
“As the ‘foot doctor,’ I recognize firsthand what the needs of our community are because my home, my family, my business and my heart all reside here. I walk down our main street; attend our football games; visit our neighborhoods; and share the same concerns you do about our children’s future and the sustainability of our small businesses.”
Ray said he is committed to ensuring every student in Orangeburg has access to a quality education, including high-speed internet.
“As a first-generation college graduate, I am a testament to the potential of the public-school system. My dedication to educational opportunities for all is reflected locally in my mentoring programs, civic organizations involvement (Omega Psi Phi, Sigma Pi Phi, etc.), and the RAY Foundation youth sports programs.”
He continued, “I know that Orangeburg needs a new approach to meet the educational needs of our community including better-equipped schools, high-speed internet, and better paid teachers to produce better prepared students.”
Ray said he has spent the last 24 months “thoughtfully considering whether our current political representation truly understands the needs of our community, actively works on behalf of those needs, and has been successful in getting things done in Columbia. Sadly, the answer is ‘no.’”
A new Orangeburg begins with a healthy Orangeburg, he said.
“As a practicing physician with nearly 20 years’ experience, I am uniquely qualified to address the health care challenges plaguing our community. I am a staunch believer that quality healthcare is a human right that should be afforded to all those who need it, not just those who can afford to pay for it,” he said. “COVID-19 has highlighted the existing disparities in black communities and rural communities -- I strongly support the expansion of Medicare and Medicaid to specifically address the disparities in our community.”
Ray said that Orangeburg needs new representation from someone dedicated to the needs of their constituents and who recognizes the necessity of strong working relationships both within the party and across the aisle.
“The need for new leadership, innovation, commitment, and a documented record of success have fueled my desire to represent District 95 in the South Carolina Legislature,” he said
His desire to help the community goes past his role as a physician, he said.
“When I opened the doors of Physician’s Footcare on Broughton Street, I immediately knew my desire for service exceeded health care. I am blessed to have established major success as a small business owner, strategically located throughout the state, to address communities like ours in need of quality, affordable and accessible health care. I both recognize and champion the big role small businesses play in the economic well-being of the community,” he said.
“My companies employ more than 100 South Carolinians with a livable wage, and as a team, we serve communities like ours with professionalism and compassion. As the representative for District 95, I will help bring new industry to Orangeburg and fight to sustain current businesses. I believe working people deserving a living wage and safe work environments,” he said.
“I am proud of my historical ties to this community, spanning 25 years that have established my reputation as a friend, colleague, neighbor, (South Carolina State University) Bulldog, citizen and the foot doctor who cares.”
Ray urged all to vote for him on June 9, 2020.
