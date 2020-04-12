Rationing and hoarding: Comparison between World War II and current pandemic

Sadly, this same type of behavior has also affected the medical profession, as they work to treat those affected with this virus. Many have had to reuse masks since supplies of new masks were sometimes snapped up for personal use or by buyers trying to resell them at exorbitant prices. To combat that uncivil type of behavior, a group of unsung heroes retaliated ---those who volunteered to make cloth masks. These are used by many medical workers to cover the masks they have/had to use more than once. Others are making gowns for doctors to wear as an added layer of protection. These projects have given those involved a sense of being able to help in some way during this crisis.

The contrast in the employment situation is much different, where today businesses have had to close and many people have suddenly found themselves without jobs. During the wartime, there was a shortage of workers, not jobs. Due to the fact that almost an entire generation of men was involved some way in the military effort, women entered the workplace, doing jobs they had never expected to do. Before, they had been limited mostly to being teachers, nurses or secretaries. Gradually, they became prominent in the entire work force, and today, men and women alike can compete for any position.