Rapper Cordae to visit SCSU
Rapper Cordae to visit SCSU

SCSU seal

NORFOLK, Va. – Two-time Grammy award nominated rapper Cordae is conducting an HBCU campus takeover among the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s (MEAC) eight member institutions, presented by Coca-Cola and Cxmmunity, from Sept. 14-21.

The campus takeover wraps up on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at South Carolina State University.

While promoting his upcoming album, Cordae will be visiting each MEAC campus to visit with students, give them a sneak peek into his music and engage in conversations about topics important to students. Cordae, a first-generation college student and native of Suitland, Maryland, is also a gamer, so the events will also promote each campus’s esports program through “Gaming, Music and Conversations with Cordae,” which will also include an opportunity for students to compete against Cordae.

Off only his first-ever album release and having just hit the music scene less than three years ago, Cordae recognizes, respects and reveres the verbal potential for unity. He had 431 million-plus streams on his debut album and a place at the forefront of hip-hop’s modern vanguard as a 2019 XXL “Freshman Class” cover star (alongside fellow icons like Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, Rico Nasty, and Da Baby), among many other accolades.

