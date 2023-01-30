Rainy week forecast; lingering wet weather may cause flooding

Wet weather will be hanging around for much of the work week. Localized flooding is possible as area rivers rise.

A slow-moving cold front is expected to bring a chance of showers each day this week, according to a National Weather Service briefing.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is possible in The T&D Region on Thursday and Thursday night.

Rainfall totals could range between 1 inch and 2 inches for the area before the work week is through, according to the NWS.

Temperatures are forecast to be near or slightly above normal during the week.

Tuesday and Wednesday’s high temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-60s, with lows in the lower 50s.

Thursday’s high temperature is forecast to drop to 61 degrees, while Friday’s high is forecast to be 52. Friday’s low is forecast to drop to 29 degrees.

The National Weather Service is not forecasting wintry precipitation.

A brief period of drier weather is forecast for Saturday before moisture returns on Sunday.

Saturday is forecast to be sunny but cold with highs in the middle 40s. Clouds are forecast to move in Saturday night into Sunday with highs Sunday around the middle 50s.

As of Monday afternoon, forecasts for the North Fork of the Edisto River have the river hovering at or slightly below the 8-foot flood stage through Saturday morning.

The Congaree River at Carolina Eastman in the Sandy Run area is expected to remain below flood stage.

The rain is falling on already saturated grounds.

Weather spotters throughout The T&D Region recorded the following amounts Sunday through 8 a.m. Monday:

• 1.32 inches at a weather station located about 2.8 miles west of Denmark

• 1.32 inches at a weather station located about 4.1 miles northeast of Cope

• 0.95 inches at weather station 3.2 miles east of St. Matthews.

Here are some flooding tips:

• Do not drive through flooded areas. Do not ever try to drive around or move barricades that are blocking a street.

• Stay away from floodwaters. Beware of snakes, insects and other animals that may be in or around floodwaters and your home.

• Keep children and pets away from hazardous sites and floodwaters.