Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A low pressure system is forecast to come onshore late Friday, bringing gusty winds, widespread rain and unseasonably cool temperatures to The T&D Region.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for the Orangeburg area with moderate to heavy rain.

Wind gusts of over 30 mph are possible on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The coastal low pressure system has a 10 percent chance of becoming a tropical system, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The worst of the storm is forecast to hit the area on Saturday afternoon from 2 p.m. to about midnight. The chance of rain is 60 percent, with up to an inch of rain possible.

Breezy conditions will accompany the rain, with sustained winds between 17 mph and 23 mph. The NWS is forecasting wind gusts in Orangeburg as high as 31 mph.

The NWS says the T&D Region has a 15% chance of flooding rains Saturday as the coastal low moves onshore.

Temperatures will drop.

Friday is forecast to reach a high of 70 degrees, with the nighttime temperature dropping to 53.

Saturday is forecast to have a high temperature of 61, with a low of 56.

Sunday is forecast to reach 71 degrees with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Conditions are expected to improve somewhat for the Memorial Day holiday.

Memorial Day is forecast to start off partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain later in the day. The high temperature is forecast to reach 78.

More seasonable and drier weather returns by the middle of next week, according to the NWS. Temperatures are forecast to warm up into the 80s.

The two-week forecast for the area is calling for near-normal temperatures and above-normal rain.