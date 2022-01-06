 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rains lift most of area out of drought

drought map

This map shows most of The T&D Region is no longer in a drought. Areas in eastern Orangeburg and Calhoun counties are still “abnormally dry.” Areas of the state farther east are in a deeper drought.

 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

Recent rains have helped end the drought for most of The T&D Region.

All of Bamberg and most of Orangeburg and Calhoun counties are completely out of a drought, according to a National Weather Service weather briefing released Thursday.

The far eastern part of Orangeburg County remains “abnormally dry,” which is the first level of drought. The area includes towns such as Santee, Elloree, Vance, Holly Hill and Eutawville.

The far eastern part of Calhoun County bordering Lake Marion is also considered abnormally dry.

On Dec. 28, the entire T&D Region was classified as abnormally dry.

Since Dec. 28, between four and six inches of rain have fallen at various weather recording stations in The T&D Region.

Some rainfall totals during this 10-day period include:

• 5.76 inches at a station seven miles southeast of Neeses

• 5.65 inches at a station four miles from Cope

• 4.93 inches at a station three miles northeast of St. Matthews

• 4.75 inches at a station three miles northwest of Orangeburg

• 4.34 inches at a station near Denmark.

• 4.2 inches at a station near Ehrhardt

• 3.88 inches at a station about seven miles east of St. Matthews.

• 3.8 inches at a station near Holly Hill

