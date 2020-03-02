Rains damaging dirt roads; Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties working to keep up; more precipitation coming

"Some students may need to meet the school bus at the end of their roads,” she said.

"We ask for citizens' patience and for them to use their best judgment when driving county dirt roads," Barnwell said. "As soon as the weather allows, the roads will be worked on, but until then, please use caution and alternate routes when possible."

Calhoun County Administrator Ted Felder said that some dirt roads have been hit hard by the rain.

"We are doing the best we can with the resources we have,” he said.

Calhoun County Public Works Director Woody Rucker said the county has received a number of calls about the roads and has been busy working to make the roads safe.

"We have not closed any roads but we may have a cone in a place where somebody ought to be careful," Rucker said. "We have not graded regularly in over a month or maybe longer. This rainy season and the roads are pretty hard. The biggest thing is potholes."

Rucker said the season has been so wet that the county has gone over its expected budget for rock for the roads.

"We have to order more rock to get us through," he said. "We use the rock for the bad areas."