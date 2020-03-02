Rains damaging dirt roads; Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties working to keep up; more precipitation coming

Recent rains have kept county crews busy as they try to keep up with dirt road maintenance.
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young says the county has the right tools, but needs a break in the rain.
"We have added more material and sand and other things to mix in with the roads to make them passable," Young said.
There have been cases when roads have been impassable, but crews headed out to fix them as soon as the sunshine returned.
"There is only so much they can do with all the rains we have been having,” he said.
Since Dec. 1, 2019, 14.33 inches of rain have fallen in Orangeburg, according to measurements from the Orangeburg Municipal Airport. Normal rainfall is 11.02 inches.
According to the S.C. Department of Transportation, Holstein Road near Bowman is closed due to flooding. Local traffic may access the road at both ends but it is closed to thru traffic.
Good Farm Road near Providence is also closed due to flooding, according to SCDOT.
Bamberg County has seen 16.48 inches of rain fall since Dec. 1, compared to the normal of 10.78 inches for this time of year.
County officials remind citizens that county roads must dry out before repairs can begin.
Bill Johnson, Bamberg County’s director of operations, said "If possible, we urge drivers to avoid driving down dirt roads and to turn around if there is standing water.
“Please allow the county public works employees time to repair roads. We are aware of the problems but we need several days of warm, dry weather to address the issues."
He said, “All roads are open at this time, but with rain in the forecast this week, we might close some if water crosses them”.
Denmark had nine inches of rain and Ehrhardt received eight inches in the month of February alone. The average rainfall in Bamberg County for the month of February is 3.5 inches.
"Bamberg County had eight roads with major damage that we have fixed and 17 with extensive damage we are trying to work on,” Johnson said.
"We are having huge problems with people in 4-by-4 trucks making the roads worse, impassable and hard to fix," he said.
Johnson said dirt roads may also prove challenging for the U.S. Postal Service and school buses.
“If the road is unpassable for postal service drivers, residents will need to pick up their mail at their Post Office," said Brittany Barnwell, Bamberg County Emergency Services director.
"Some students may need to meet the school bus at the end of their roads,” she said.
"We ask for citizens' patience and for them to use their best judgment when driving county dirt roads," Barnwell said. "As soon as the weather allows, the roads will be worked on, but until then, please use caution and alternate routes when possible."
Calhoun County Administrator Ted Felder said that some dirt roads have been hit hard by the rain.
"We are doing the best we can with the resources we have,” he said.
Calhoun County Public Works Director Woody Rucker said the county has received a number of calls about the roads and has been busy working to make the roads safe.
"We have not closed any roads but we may have a cone in a place where somebody ought to be careful," Rucker said. "We have not graded regularly in over a month or maybe longer. This rainy season and the roads are pretty hard. The biggest thing is potholes."
Rucker said the season has been so wet that the county has gone over its expected budget for rock for the roads.
"We have to order more rock to get us through," he said. "We use the rock for the bad areas."
"We have not had any residents that can't get home and no roads closed all the way," Rucker said.
Conditions could get worse before they get better.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a chance of showers through Thursday night before drying out for the weekend.
Forecasts are calling for about 3 inches of rain in the Orangeburg area. The heaviest rain is supposed to arrive Wednesday night.
Rucker’s not looking forward to the rain.
"Pray that we don't get as much as they are saying we are going to get," he said.