Large amounts of rain fell on The T&D Region over several days, causing rivers to swell and minor flooding of lower-lying areas.
The weather is clearing up for Christmas Day. It is forecast to be sunny with a high of 61.
More than 2 inches of rain fell throughout the three-county region between Sunday and Tuesday.
Rain data from Community, Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network observers and the National Weather Service show:
Orangeburg County
• Eight miles north of Orangeburg: 4.48 inches
• Santee State Park: 4.38 inches
• Half-mile north of Orangeburg: 4.2 inches
• Springfield: 3.57 inches
• Elloree: 3.46 inches
• Neeses: 3.25 inches
• North Auxiliary Airfield: 3.08 inches
• Orangeburg Municipal Airport: 2.89 inches
• Cope 2.76 inches
Calhoun County
• St. Matthews: 2.05 inches
Bamberg County
• Denmark: 3.8 inches
• Bamberg: 3.3 inches
The rains have wiped out the drought in the region.
The remainder of the week is forecast to be rain free with temperatures above normal for this time of year. The next chance of rain is expected Sunday.
Flood warnings are in place for the North Fork Edisto River and the Congaree River.
The North Fork Edisto River in Orangeburg was at 8.46 feet Tuesday morning, above its flood stage of 8 feet. The river was expected to crest at 8.6 feet Tuesday evening and fall below flood stage early Saturday morning.
At 8 feet, some minor flooding occurs along the boardwalk at Edisto Memorial Gardens.
Downstream from the U.S. Highway 301 bridge, some roads off Chiquita Street near the river begin to flood.
The Congaree River at Carolina Eastman was above flood stage at 117.8 feet and was forecast to crest at about 121 feet on Christmas morning. The flood stage is 115 feet.
At 115 feet, flooding occurs in low-lying areas of the Carolina Eastman facility and at the Congaree National Park.
At 119 feet, extensive flooding occurs in the Congaree National Park. Some area farmland is flooded. Minor flooding occurs at the Carolina Eastman facility.
The river at this point will fall below flood stage by Friday morning.
