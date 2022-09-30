Rain, winds to continue through afternoon; flood advisory in effect

A flood advisory is in effect until 7:15 p.m. this evening for the entire T&D Region.

Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas and ponding of water in urban and other areas is occurring or is imminent, according to the National Weather Service.

Between one inch and three inches of rain has fallen and additional one inch to two inches is expected to fall, according to the NWS.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Orangeburg, Claflin and South Carolina State University, Holly Hill, Branchville, Bowman, Elloree, Santee State Park, Claflin College and South Carolina State University.

Individuals are reminded not to drive through flooded roadways or around barricades. Individuals are also reminded not to walk in deep water and to avoid touching downed power lines.

The area still has a high chance of heavy rains through 6 p.m. tonight before rains begin to lessen as well.

The T&D Region will continue to feel Hurricane Ian's winds as well.

Sustained winds in Orangeburg will continue to hover around 25 mph through the afternoon. Wind gusts are forecast to be the highest they have been during the storm, gusting as high as 48 mph in Orangeburg through 4 p.m.

Winds are forecast to decrease beginning around 5 p.m. and will continue to do so through the night.

The area is still in a tropical storm warning. Eastern Orangeburg County could see wind gusts up to 60 mph over the next couple of hours.

Power outages are also be a possibility.