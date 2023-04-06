Heavy rain and cool temperatures are in store for the region this coming Easter weekend.

A slow-moving frontal system will move into the area Friday and stall over the region, the National Weather Service said in a Thursday weather briefing.

The forecast is calling for a 60 percent chance of rain on Friday with a high temperature near 74. The temperature’s forecast to drop to 48 overnight.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a 100 percent chance of rain with a high near 50 degrees. That night, the temperature is forecast to drop to 44.

Friday night and Saturday are forecast to be breezy, with winds remaining steady at about 15 miles per hour. Gusts could reach 30 mph on Saturday night.

Easter Sunday’s also forecast to be wet, with a 60 percent chance of rain. The temperature is forecast to reach 58 before dropping to 42 overnight.

The NWS is forecasting between 1-1/2 inches and 3 inches will fall on the area over the weekend. Larger amounts are possible in spots.

There is a roughly 5% chance of excessive rainfall Saturday.

High flows and minor flooding along rivers is possible, according to the NWS.

The NWS is not forecasting local river flooding at this point.

Sunshine will return next week, with temperatures remaining cool as high pressure starts to build in Monday. Temperatures will moderate through the middle of next week.