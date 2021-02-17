Rain forecast to keep coming; flash flooding possible; river continues to rise

Heavy rain is forecast to fall on saturated ground in The T&D Region on Thursday, leading to the possibility of flash flooding.

“Everybody just needs to drive as safe as they can,” National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Liscinsky said.

Drivers should avoid riding through water if they can’t see the road, he said. “There’s no guarantee there’s road underneath.”

“Drive around, don’t drown,” Liscinsky said.

The National Weather Service is forecasting up to 2.5 inches of rain could fall on The T&D Region from Wednesday afternoon to late Friday. The bulk will fall Thursday.

“Some of the showers coming through here (Thursday) could be heavy at times,” Liscinsky said.

Some streets and small streams could flood.

A flash flood watch is in effect from 1 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.

The Edisto River is forecast to continue flooding. The North Fork reaches flood stage at 8 feet, with minor flooding at the Edisto Memorial Gardens’ boardwalk and some areas downstream, like Chiquita Street.