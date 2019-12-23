Moderate to heavy rains fell across The T&D Region Monday morning, causing ponding on the roadways and rising rivers.
A flash flood watch was in effect through early Tuesday. A watch means conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Individuals should monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.
Flash flooding will be most likely in urban areas and locations that received significant rainfall in the past few weeks. Heavy rain may cause dangerous flooding near streams and creeks and other low-lying areas.
Some roadways may be washed out, making travel hazardous. Individuals should not drive or walk in roads covered with water or in flood waters.
Emergency services officials in The T&D Region Monday morning said there were no reports of any flooding issues in the area.
According to Monday reports from observers at local weather-monitoring stations, about 3.25 inches of rain has fallen near Neeses, while between 2 and 2-1/2 inches has fallen in the Orangeburg area. Rainfall totals of about 1-1/2 inches are reported in the eastern part of the county in areas such as Santee and Elloree.
About 3 inches of rain has fallen in Denmark and 2 inches is reported at St. Matthews.
On Monday, winds will be northeast around 15 mph with gusts around 25 mph periodically. A few weak trees may be downed because of the wind combined with saturated soil.
Heavy rains through the weekend and into Monday also prompted a flood warning for the North Fork of the Edisto River at Orangeburg.
The river is forecast to rise above flood stage Monday night and continue to rise to about 9 feet Tuesday evening. Flood stage is 8 feet, so minor flooding is forecast.
At 8 feet, flooding occurs along the boardwalk at Edisto Memorial Gardens and downstream from the U.S. Highway 301 bridge. Some roads off Chiquita Street near the river begin to flood as well.
At 10 feet, farmland and lowlands along U.S. 301 begin to flood, though the river is not expected to reach the 10-foot level.
The Congaree River at Carolina Eastman was below flood stage Monday morning but is forecast to rise to 120.9 feet Christmas morning. Flood stage is 115 feet, meaning there will be moderate flooding along the river.
The Congaree River at the Congaree National Park was also below flood stage Monday morning but was forecast to rise to 17 feet Christmas morning. Flood stage is 15 feet.
The heavy and persistent rains are due to the slow eastward movement of a low-pressure system across north Florida.
Rainfall rates are expected to decrease into Monday night as the low pressure system will accelerate eastward. Rain is forecast to end around daybreak Tuesday.
The remainder of the week is predicted to be rain free, with the next chance of showers on Sunday.
