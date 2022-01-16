Rain continues to soak region

Rain is expected to continue on Sunday. The winter weather advisory was cancelled just after 10 a.m. for Orangeburg County.

A winter weather advisory remained in place for Calhoun County until 4 p.m.

Some ice accumulation is still possible in northern Calhoun County. The total ice accumulation for county is for up to one-tenth of an inch though temperatures were warming up meaning ice accumulations are now unlikely.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages.

Black ice is possible for the region’s roads on Monday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, the region will experience rain mainly before 2 p.m. Between a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch is possible.

The high will be near 47. Wind gusts could reach 33 mph.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Wind gusts could reach 29 mph.

The region is also under a lake wind advisory until 10 a.m. Monday, with east winds around 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots expected. Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft.

