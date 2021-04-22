Rain changes Claflin commencement plans

The National Weather Service is calling for continuous rain and wind on Saturday, April 24, in Orangeburg.

As a result, Claflin University changed its commencement plans from an outdoor ceremony at the Orangeburg Fairgrounds to an indoor ceremony on campus at the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex.

To accommodate this change, the Commencement for the Class of 2020 will be held at 8 a.m., and will be followed by the Commencement for the Class of 2021 at 11 a.m.

Safety is always the first priority, the university said. Claflin plans to still provide seating in a socially distance manner.

Both ceremonies are ticketed events and only invited guests can attend. However, the programs can be seen live on the University's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ClaflinUniversity1869.

More than 300 candidates of the Class of 2021 will receive bachelor's and master's degrees.

Graduates from the Class of 2020 received their degrees last year. However, they will participate in the ceremonial march” across the stage. The Class of 2021 also includes the 100th graduate from Claflin's RN to BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing) program, which launched in August 2016.