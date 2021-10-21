Railroad work will affect 301 traffic

Norfolk Southern Railroad is scheduled to upgrade its crossing at the John C. Calhoun Dr. and Magnolia Street intersection beginning Sunday and extending for at least a couple of weeks.
Motorists coming through Orangeburg on John C. Calhoun Dr. (U.S. Highway 301) will have to take an alternate route as work is underway.
The work is the beginning of an effort to replace approximately 40 miles of track, starting in Orangeburg and ending in St. George, Norfolk Southern Media Relations Manager Connor Spielmaker said.
The scope of the work goes beyond the regular maintenance the railroad company routinely conducts.
It will begin with the railroad company dropping off and essentially burying the track that will be installed. A few weeks later, crews will come back to remove the existing rail and completely renew the crossing as part of that work.
“In all, we will be doing this at every crossing along the route,” Spielmaker said. “The work will be completed by the end of the year, with closures here and there per crossing, once to lay the track and then a second time to actually install and then re-pave the crossing.”
“Norfolk Southern is proud to be continuously improving our infrastructure,” Spielmaker said. “Just like you see your city or town repaving your roads, you’ll see us maintaining the tracks we own and operate on.”
“This type of project is a great example of the maintenance that helps us while benefitting the places we roll through – putting in new track for the trains while also making those crossings you drive over every day a little smoother,” Spielmaker continued.
Motorists will have to find their way around the worksite by using adjacent side streets. Commercial truckers are being asked to use the bypasses around the city, according to the S.C. Department of Transportation.
SCDOT has put up digital signs informing commercial truck traffic of the upcoming work.
“We are trying to redirect the truck traffic to the bypass until their work is complete,” SCDOT spokesman Pete Poore said. “The intent is for commercial trucks to reroute to the bypass.”
“They would have a much harder time trying to reroute around the closure using the smaller city streets,” Poore continued. “Passenger cars and small personal trucks should not have a problem using side streets to get around the worksite.”