Railroad work will affect 301 traffic

Norfolk Southern Railroad is scheduled to upgrade its crossing at the John C. Calhoun Dr. and Magnolia Street intersection beginning Sunday and extending for at least a couple of weeks.

Motorists coming through Orangeburg on John C. Calhoun Dr. (U.S. Highway 301) will have to take an alternate route as work is underway.

The work is the beginning of an effort to replace approximately 40 miles of track, starting in Orangeburg and ending in St. George, Norfolk Southern Media Relations Manager Connor Spielmaker said.

The scope of the work goes beyond the regular maintenance the railroad company routinely conducts.

It will begin with the railroad company dropping off and essentially burying the track that will be installed. A few weeks later, crews will come back to remove the existing rail and completely renew the crossing as part of that work.

“In all, we will be doing this at every crossing along the route,” Spielmaker said. “The work will be completed by the end of the year, with closures here and there per crossing, once to lay the track and then a second time to actually install and then re-pave the crossing.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}