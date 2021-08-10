Railroad Corner redevelopment update to be held Aug. 26

A Railroad Corner redevelopment update and working session on site connectivity and pedestrian safety will be held Thursday, Aug. 26, at the city gymnasium at 410 Broughton St.
Milestones up to date The City of Orangeburg engaged the Development Finance Initiative (DFI), an organization affiliated with UNC Chapel Hill School of Government, in December 2020 to analyze the redevelopment feasibility of the Railroad Corner and assist with attracting private investment for the project. DFI’s process involves several key components – public engagement, a parcel analysis to understand current conditions in downtown, a site-specific market analysis, site planning, and a financial feasibility analysis.
The completed market and site studies led to the formation of an affirmative case for investment in the Railroad Corner. To ensure that Orangeburg residents and other key stakeholders participate in the creation of the redevelopment plan for the site, the City of Orangeburg and DFI have undertaken a comprehensive, two-phased community engagement approach.
On Aug. 26, the City of Orangeburg, DFI and Perkins&Will will hold a working session with City Council members, agency officials and elected representatives from the County of Orangeburg and the State of South Carolina, as well as leaders from Claflin University and South Carolina State University. The purpose of the working session is to give an update on the progress of the Railroad Corner and provide an opportunity for the elected officials and representatives to give feedback concerning design and connectivity to the site. Specifically, they will explore traffic patterns and consider ways to improve pedestrian connectivity and safety around the Railroad Corner site, in particular the intersection of Russell Street, Magnolia Street, and the railroad tracks. Pedestrian safety emerged as a key public concern during the first phase of community engagement.
The redevelopment plans for the Railroad Corner in Orangeburg reached several milestones in 2021, with more stakeholder and public engagement sessions scheduled for later in the year.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions on in-person gatherings, the first phase, which transpired in spring 2021, included an online survey, virtual one-on-one stakeholder conversations, and three virtual input sessions. Overall, 400-plus individuals participated in the Phase I engagement process. The community feedback DFI has thus far collected highlights the economic importance of the Railroad Corner as well as the desire to honor and preserve the rich African American history of the site, especially the State Theater and the College Soda shop.
Following the August working session and the finalization of the architectural design concepts for the Railroad Corner, the city and DFI will conduct the second phase of community engagement. Scheduled for the fall, the public input sessions will seek feedback on the latest predevelopment updates for the site, including design concepts, historic preservation and pedestrian connectivity and safety, among other salient topics.
The Railroad Corner -- bound by Russell, Treadwell and Boulevard streets -- is a historic gateway into Orangeburg’s downtown district and thoroughfare Russell Street. It is a primary investment area and key focus of city leadership due to its highly visible location and proximity to two neighboring universities -- Claflin University and South Carolina State University. Its revitalization could serve as a catalyst for additional investments along the Russell Street corridor.