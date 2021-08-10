Railroad Corner redevelopment update to be held Aug. 26

Milestones up to date The City of Orangeburg engaged the Development Finance Initiative (DFI), an organization affiliated with UNC Chapel Hill School of Government, in December 2020 to analyze the redevelopment feasibility of the Railroad Corner and assist with attracting private investment for the project. DFI’s process involves several key components – public engagement, a parcel analysis to understand current conditions in downtown, a site-specific market analysis, site planning, and a financial feasibility analysis.

The completed market and site studies led to the formation of an affirmative case for investment in the Railroad Corner. To ensure that Orangeburg residents and other key stakeholders participate in the creation of the redevelopment plan for the site, the City of Orangeburg and DFI have undertaken a comprehensive, two-phased community engagement approach.

On Aug. 26, the City of Orangeburg, DFI and Perkins&Will will hold a working session with City Council members, agency officials and elected representatives from the County of Orangeburg and the State of South Carolina, as well as leaders from Claflin University and South Carolina State University. The purpose of the working session is to give an update on the progress of the Railroad Corner and provide an opportunity for the elected officials and representatives to give feedback concerning design and connectivity to the site. Specifically, they will explore traffic patterns and consider ways to improve pedestrian connectivity and safety around the Railroad Corner site, in particular the intersection of Russell Street, Magnolia Street, and the railroad tracks. Pedestrian safety emerged as a key public concern during the first phase of community engagement.