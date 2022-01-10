Railroad Corner meeting Jan. 12

The University of North Carolina’s Finance Initiative, in partnership with South Carolina State University, is hosting a virtual Town Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. to give students an opportunity to learn more about the Railroad Corner redevelopment and provide input.
The potential redevelopment scenarios for the Railroad Corner include ground floor retail, upper story apartments, and a cultural space to include a potential African American Civil Rights Museum. The link and call-in information is listed below. Join Zoom Meeting https://unc.zoom.us/j/4748181118 Meeting ID: 474 818 1118
One tap mobile
+19294362866,,4748181118# US (New York)
+13017158592,,4748181118# US (Washington DC)
Dial by your location
+1 929 436 2866 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
People are also reading…
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston) Meeting ID: 474 818 1118
Join by SIP 4748181118@zoomcrc.com