Railroad Corner input sought; mayor says city wants project to benefit the community

The City of Orangeburg wants the public’s input on the redevelopment of Railroad Corner.

“We want the public to buy into the new development of the new corner,” Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said.

“We want to put something down here that will be a benefit to the colleges, the stakeholders and the constituents of the community,” he said.

The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill’s School of Government's Development Finance Initiative is working with the city on the project.

The group has released an online survey and will hold two community input sessions in an attempt to gauge how the public would like to see Railroad Corner redeveloped.

The virtual input sessions will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 13 and 6 p.m. Thursday, March 18.

Community members will have the option to call into these input sessions and participate by telephone or to join by videoconference via zoom.

The link to the survey and input session information is available at www.orangeburg.sc.us/railroadcorner.