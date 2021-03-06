Railroad Corner input sought; mayor says city wants project to benefit the community

The City of Orangeburg wants the public’s input on the redevelopment of Railroad Corner.
“We want the public to buy into the new development of the new corner,” Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said.
“We want to put something down here that will be a benefit to the colleges, the stakeholders and the constituents of the community,” he said.
The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill’s School of Government's Development Finance Initiative is working with the city on the project.
The group has released an online survey and will hold two community input sessions in an attempt to gauge how the public would like to see Railroad Corner redeveloped.
The virtual input sessions will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 13 and 6 p.m. Thursday, March 18.
Community members will have the option to call into these input sessions and participate by telephone or to join by videoconference via zoom.
The link to the survey and input session information is available at www.orangeburg.sc.us/railroadcorner.
In addition to an online survey and virtual input sessions, the Development Finance Initiative will also conduct one-on-one stakeholder interviews, focus group sessions and advisory group discussions with the universities.
The survey and input sessions are the first phase of the proposed redevelopment of the historic area.
Phase I of the engagement plan will focus on identifying the guiding public interests for the project, and Phase II will focus on gathering feedback on various development scenarios.
According to the project timeline, the city hopes to have a development plan and developer in place by the fourth quarter of this year with construction targeted for the first quarter of 2022.
The Railroad Corner, bounded by Russell, Treadwell and Boulevard streets, is a historic gateway into Orangeburg’s downtown district.
Orangeburg engaged the Development Finance Initiative in December 2020 to analyze the redevelopment feasibility of the Railroad Corner and assist with attracting private investment for the redevelopment of the site.
The process will involve several components: public engagement, a parcel analysis to understand current conditions downtown, a site specific market analysis, site planning and a financial feasibility analysis.
The process is intended to help the city identify a redevelopment plan that meets both public and private sector interests and find the right partner to realize its vision for Railroad Corner.