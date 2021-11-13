Railroad Corner input sought' 3 scenarios developed for project

The City of Orangeburg is seeking public and community input on the three redevelopment scenarios proposed for Railroad Corner.
The city has been preparing for the redevelopment of Railroad Corner, calling it the gateway to the downtown district.
The 1.25-acre site is bounded by Russell Street, Boulevard Street and Magnolia Street.
The redevelopment of Railroad Corner is part of a more general city effort to revitalize the Russell Street corridor, which most recently saw the opening of a new Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center.
Three development scenarios have been proposed for Railroad Corner based on information provided at public engagement sessions.
The three development scenarios are:
• Scenario A -- Preserve and infill: The primary objective is to preserve all the buildings on the site and restore them with targeted retail and commercial uses and overlaying the area with mixed uses and residential uses. Tax credits would be available under this scenario.
The scenario includes:
- Commercial space: 19,300 square feet
- Apartments: 35,800 square feet
- Cultural: 6,700 square feet
- Parking spaces: 124
- Total development cost: $16 million
- Anticipated public investment: $4.5 to $5 million
The scenario would add a six-story, mixed-use development with ground-floor commercial and upper-story residential. Under this scenario, the former State Theater would be a potential museum or cultural space.
The scenario would preserve the service station building along Russell Street and include multi-family units along Treadwell Street.
Scenario A’s program is limited in size due to the preservation of all historic structures. Therefore, this program adds height at the intersection of Russell and Boulevard streets to create a project that could be attractive to a private developer.
As the smallest program with the most preservation, Scenario A will require the most public investment to be feasible.
• Scenario B -- Reuse and energize: The primary objective would keep some historic elements on the site, but not necessarily the buildings.
This scenario would reallocate building facades or foundations or materials in new ways that aim to activate the site and give it a sense of nostalgia, maintain the sense of place and history, but provide the benefit of some new architecture.
This design would open up the site, creating walk-through opportunities with urban and plaza spaces combined with retail.
The design would allow individuals to walk to Railroad Corner or arrive there as a destination.
More specifics under this scenario:
- Commercial space: 14,300 square feet
- Apartments: 51,200 square feet
- Cultural: 6,700 square feet
- Parking spaces: 132
- Total development cost: $18.2 million
- Anticipated public investment: $4.5 million to $5 million
Scenario B preserves the State Theater building, the building adjacent to it to the north, and preserves the facades of the shops along Russell Street.
Scenario B adds a four-story, mixed-use development with ground-floor commercial and upper-story residential. Scenario B reimagines the former State Theater building as a cultural space (potential museum), extends multifamily units along Treadwell Street and redevelops the former gas station into new commercial space.
Scenario B allows for a slightly larger program than Scenario A. However, due to the preservation of some of the existing buildings, Scenario B will still need similar public investment as Scenario A to be feasible.
• Scenario C -- Regenerate and overlay: Building entirely new.
This design scenario would incorporate and maintain pedestrian areas and add a mixed-use development. There would also be more flexibility when it comes to building footprints and parking.
A new build would still aim to focus on the use of materials with an eye toward the area's history.
More specifics under this scenario:
- Commercial space: 11,400 square feet
- Apartments: 62,400 square feet
- Cultural: 6,700 square feet
- Parking spaces: 132
- Total development cost: $18 million
- Anticipated public investment: $4 million to $4.5 million
Scenario C assumes that none of the existing buildings can be preserved due to structural or cost reasons.
Scenario C adds a four-story, mixed-use development with ground floor commercial and upper-story residential.
Scenario C includes a new cultural space (potential museum) where the former State Theater is located, extends multifamily units along Treadwell Street and redevelops the former gas station into new commercial space.
To align with the guiding public interests, Scenario C would incorporate murals and other artistic elements to integrate the rich history of the Railroad Corner site.
Scenario C can support a larger program and will require the least amount of public investment to be feasible.
The effort
The City of Orangeburg engaged the University of North Carolina's School of Government Development Finance Initiative in December 2020 to analyze the redevelopment feasibility of the corner, and assist with attracting private investment for the redevelopment of the site.
Since August of this year, both the city and DFI engaged project architect Perkins & Will to help refine and update the development scenarios.
Following the public input sessions, DFI will present its findings to Orangeburg City Council for the selection of a final preferred development plan.
Orangeburg City Council will vote on the development plan. The plan will then be taken to a private development firm to build it out.