Railroad Corner input sought' 3 scenarios developed for project

- Parking spaces: 124

- Total development cost: $16 million

- Anticipated public investment: $4.5 to $5 million

The scenario would add a six-story, mixed-use development with ground-floor commercial and upper-story residential. Under this scenario, the former State Theater would be a potential museum or cultural space.

The scenario would preserve the service station building along Russell Street and include multi-family units along Treadwell Street.

Scenario A’s program is limited in size due to the preservation of all historic structures. Therefore, this program adds height at the intersection of Russell and Boulevard streets to create a project that could be attractive to a private developer.

As the smallest program with the most preservation, Scenario A will require the most public investment to be feasible.

• Scenario B -- Reuse and energize: The primary objective would keep some historic elements on the site, but not necessarily the buildings.