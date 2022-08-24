Race car stolen in Orangeburg, sheriff says

Investigators are seeking a stolen race car last seen in Orangeburg earlier this month, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“We’ve been given some security camera clips that show a red truck taking this vehicle,” Ravenell said in a release. “If anyone has any information, please give us a call.”

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to a Gregg Street location where the vehicle was stored on Aug, 16.

Security video depicts the vehicle being towed on a trailer by a red truck.

The vehicle is described a primer gray 1988 Chevrolet Caprice with large tires on the rear and a back window decal reading, “In loving memory of Nat and Ray.”

If anyone has any information on the incident or whereabouts of the vehicle, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Callers can submit tips to Crimestoppers from a smart phone or other mobile device by using the P3 Tips app.

All callers can remain anonymous.