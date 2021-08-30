Rabid raccoon found in Orangeburg

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed that a rabid raccoon was found in Orangeburg.

The raccoon was found near Pinebrook Street and Dekoven Lane.

Two dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required under the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

The raccoon was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on Thursday and was confirmed to have rabies on Friday.

“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program team leader. “If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or wildlife rehabilitator.”

An exposure is defined as direct contact (such as through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, or mouth) with saliva or brain/nervous system tissue from an infected animal. If your pet is found with wounds of unknown origin, please consider that your pet may have been exposed to rabies.

