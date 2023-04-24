A raccoon found near Deer Trail and Whisenhunt roads in Cope has tested positive for rabies, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One person was exposed and has been referred to their health care provider. Six dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

The raccoon was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on Monday, and was confirmed to have rabies on the same day.

“Keeping your pets up to date on their rabies vaccination is the easiest way to protect you and your family from this deadly virus,” said Terri McCollister, DHEC's Rabies Program team leader.

“Any mammal has the ability to carry and transmit the disease to people or pets. Therefore, give wild and stray animals plenty of space,” McCollister said.

In South Carolina, rabies is most often found in wildlife such as raccoons, skunks, foxes and bats, but pets are just as susceptible to the virus.

If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it. Contact someone trained in handling animals, such as the local animal control officer, wildlife control officer or a wildlife rehabilitator.

An exposure is defined as direct contact (such as through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, or mouth) with saliva or brain/nervous system tissue from an infected animal.

If you believe that you, someone you know or your pets have come in contact with this raccoon or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC's Public Health Orangeburg office at 803-533-5480 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902. Select option 2.

This raccoon is the first animal in Orangeburg County to test positive for rabies in 2023. In 2022, one of the 83 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina was in Orangeburg County.

There have been 20 cases of rabid animals statewide this year.

Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 148 positive cases a year.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at scdhec.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies, visit scdhec.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.