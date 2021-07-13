Rabid raccoon confirmed in Norway

COLUMBIA -- The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a raccoon found near Block Road and Norway Road in Norway has tested positive for rabies. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.The raccoon was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on July 8, 2021, and was confirmed to have rabies on July 9, 2021.

"Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite or scratch which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal. However, infected saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies," said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader. "To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or a wildlife rehabilitator. Please report all animal bites, scratches, and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DHEC.”