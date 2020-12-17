Rabid raccoon confirmed in Colleton; one pet exposed

COLUMBIA — The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a raccoon found near Jenkins Club Road and Baptist Church Branch in Cottageville has tested positive for rabies.

There are no known human exposures reported at this time. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

The raccoon was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on Dec. 14 and was confirmed to have rabies on Dec. 15.

Exposure is defined as a bite, scratch or contact with saliva or body fluids from an infected animal.

"Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite or scratch which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal. However, infected saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies," said David Vaughan, director of DHEC's Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention and Enforcement Division. "To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer or wildlife rehabilitator."