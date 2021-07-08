Rabid raccoon confirmed in Charleston

COLUMBIA — The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a raccoon found on Cusabo Island near Folly Beach has tested positive for rabies. No people or pets are known to have been exposed at this time.

The raccoon was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on July 6 and was confirmed to have rabies on July 7.

"To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space," said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader. "If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or wildlife rehabilitator."

If you believe that you or someone you know has had contact with or been potentially exposed to this or another suspect animal, please reach out to your local Environmental Affairs office. An exposure is defined as direct contact (such as through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, or mouth) with saliva or brain/nervous system tissue from an infected animal.