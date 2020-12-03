Rabid raccoon confirmed in Charleston; no exposures

COLUMBIA -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a raccoon found near Riverland Drive and James Island Parkway in Charleston has tested positive for rabies. There are no exposures reported at this time.

The raccoon was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on Nov. 30 and was confirmed to have rabies on Dec. 1.

Please notify DHEC of any possible human or animal exposure.

"If you think you have been exposed to the rabies virus through a bite, scratch, or the saliva of a possibly infected animal, immediately wash the affected area with plenty of soap and water," said David Vaughan, director of DHEC's Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division. "Be sure to get medical attention and report the incident to DHEC."

If a pet is found with wounds of unknown origin, please consider that the pet could have been exposed to rabies and contact DHEC's Environmental Affairs Charleston office at (843) 953-0150 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday – Friday). To report a bite or exposure on holidays or times outside of normal business hours, please call the DHEC after-hours service number at (888) 847-0902.