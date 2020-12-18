Rabid raccoon confirmed in Charleston; no exposure

COLUMBIA — The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a raccoon found near Riverland Drive and George L Griffith Boulevard in Charleston has tested positive for rabies. There are no exposures reported at this time.

The raccoon was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on Dec. 16 and was confirmed to have rabies on Dec. 17.

Please contact DHEC if you know of any possible human or animal exposure.

"If you think you have been exposed to the rabies virus through a bite, scratch, or the saliva of a possibly infected animal, immediately wash the affected area with plenty of soap and water," said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader. "Be sure to get medical attention and report the incident to DHEC."

If your pet is found with wounds of unknown origin, please consider that your pet could have been exposed to rabies and contact DHEC's Environmental Affairs Charleston office at (843) 953-0150 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday). To report a bite or exposure on holidays or times outside of normal business hours, please call the DHEC after-hours service number at 888-847-0902.