A rabid fox was found in the Orangeburg area, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The fox was found near Hoffman Drive and Griffin Drive.

While no people are known to have been exposed, a cat was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act and recommended by the National Association of State Public Health Veterinarians Compendium of Animal Rabies Prevention.

In addition, a bat found near Magnolia Tree Road and Crescent River Road in Lexington has tested positive for rabies.

One person was potentially exposed and has been referred to their health care provider. One dog and one pig were exposed and will be quarantined.

The bat and the fox were submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on June 22, and were confirmed to have rabies on June 23.

If you believe that you, someone you know, or your pets have come into contact with the Lexington County bat or the Orangeburg County fox or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC's Public Health Columbia office at 803-896-0620 or Orangeburg office at 803-533-5480 during normal business hours from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. Call after hours and on holidays at 888-847-0902 and select option 2.

There have been 28 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. This bat is the fourth animal in Lexington County to test positive for rabies, and this fox is the second animal to test positive for rabies in Orangeburg County.

Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 148 positive cases a year. In 2022, eight of the 83 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Lexington County, and one was in Orangeburg County.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at scdhec.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies, visit scdhec.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.