Rabid fox attacks Cordova resident

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Cordova resident was attacked by a rabid fox a few days ago, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC confirmed that a fox found near McMillan Road and Cordova Road tested positive for rabies.

The agency referred one resident to their health care provider after the resident was attacked by the rabid fox.

DHEC officials also noted that a dog was exposed to the rabid fox.

The fox was submitted to DHEC’s lab for testing on May 4 and confirmed to have rabies on May 5.

The rabid fox in Cordova is the first animal in Orangeburg County to test positive for rabies in 2020.

None of South Carolina’s 148 confirmed rabies cases in 2019 were in Orangeburg County, DHEC officials said.

So far this year, there have been 38 cases of rabid animals in the Palmetto State. The average number of positive rabies cases annually in the state is 130.

DHEC urges anyone who knows of any human or animal exposure to a possibly rabid animal to contact the agency.