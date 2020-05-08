Rabid fox attacks Cordova resident

A Cordova resident was attacked by a rabid fox a few days ago, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC confirmed that a fox found near McMillan Road and Cordova Road tested positive for rabies.
The agency referred one resident to their health care provider after the resident was attacked by the rabid fox.
DHEC officials also noted that a dog was exposed to the rabid fox.
The fox was submitted to DHEC’s lab for testing on May 4 and confirmed to have rabies on May 5.
The rabid fox in Cordova is the first animal in Orangeburg County to test positive for rabies in 2020.
None of South Carolina’s 148 confirmed rabies cases in 2019 were in Orangeburg County, DHEC officials said.
So far this year, there have been 38 cases of rabid animals in the Palmetto State. The average number of positive rabies cases annually in the state is 130.
DHEC urges anyone who knows of any human or animal exposure to a possibly rabid animal to contact the agency.
“Be sure to immediately wash any part of your body that may have come into contact with saliva or neural tissue with plenty of soap and water and seek medical attention. Exposure is defined as a bite, scratch or contact with body fluids from an infected animal,” DHEC officials said.
DHEC also warns that wild and stray animals should be avoided.
“If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it, since the possibility of exposure to rabies can occur anywhere and anytime. Contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer or wildlife rehabilitator,” DHEC Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention and Enforcement Division Director David Vaughan said.
If you believe that you, family members, or pets have come into contact with the fox or another animal that potentially has rabies, call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Orangeburg office at 803-533-5490 during normal business hours. To report a bite or exposure on holidays or times outside of normal business hours, call the DHEC after-hours service number at 888-847-0902.
DHEC urges pet owners to keep their pets up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations.
For more information on rabies visit: www.scdhec.gov/rabies or www.cdc.gov/rabies.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
