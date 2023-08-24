A stray cat found near Heritage Highway and Underpass Road in Bamberg County has tested positive for rabies, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One person was exposed and has been referred to their health care provider. Five stray cats were possibly exposed and will be quarantined as required in the S.C. Rabies Control Act.

The cat was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on Tuesday and it was confirmed to have rabies on Thursday.

If you believe you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with the cat or another animal that potentially has rabies, call DHEC's Public Health Orangeburg office at 803-533-5480 during normal business hours or, after hours and on holidays, at 888- 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

It’s the first animal to test positive for rabies in Bamberg County this year. One animal tested positive for rabies in Bamberg County last year.

DHEC also reported a stray cat found in Greeleyville has tested positive for rabies. Also, a skunk found in Lancaster has tested positive for rabies.

“Keeping your pets up to date on their rabies vaccination is the easiest way to protect you and your family from this deadly virus,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program team leader. “Any mammal has the ability to carry and transmit the disease to people or pets. Therefore, give wild and stray animals plenty of space.”

If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it. Contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control officer or a wildlife rehabilitator.

For more information on rabies, visit scdhec.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.